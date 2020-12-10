Jessie

Jessie “Junior” James Patterson, age 90, of Smyrna, TN, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 after a blessed, long life. Junior was born on June 13, 1930 to Jessie P. Patterson and Rose Ella Langrell Patterson of Smyrna. He attended Old Jefferson School and was a member of Old Jefferson Christ of Church. He was a Korean War Veteran and worked at Lane Cedar Company in Smyrna for 50 years.

Junior was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rose Ann Lannom; brothers, Walter Lee, Herschel, and Kenneth; daughter, Teresa Patterson; granddaughter, Marcy Patterson; and his former wife, Mattie Lou Lannom Patterson. He is survived by his brother, Tom (Cindy) Patterson; sister, Ruby Bowen; children, Wanda (John) Bond, Mike (Mary) Patterson, Joanne (Ricky) McCurley, and Lisa Patterson; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be Friday at 1:00 p.m. in Mapleview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials in memory of Mr. Jessie J. Patterson can be made to the Murfreesboro Alive Hospice at 1629 Williams Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

