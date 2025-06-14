OBITUARY: Jessica Walden

Jessica Michelle Walden was born on September 20, 1990, in Coffee County, Tennessee, to Ronnie and Vickie Neal Walden. She was a beloved daughter, mother, sister, and partner whose presence brought warmth and light to those around her.

Jessica was preceded in death by her mother, Vickie June Walden, whose memory she carried with her always. She is survived by her father, Ronnie D. Walden, and her stepmother, Georgie Young.

Jessica’s greatest joy in life was her son, Jayden Mitchell Hobbs, whom she loved deeply and unconditionally. She also leaves behind her sister, Melissa Kay Beaver, and two nephews. Jessica shared her life with her loving partner, Randy Mitchell Hobbs. Together, they built a life filled with love, laughter, and shared dreams.

Her strength, kindness, and unwavering love for her family will be remembered and treasured by all who knew her. Jessica will be cremated, and a memorial service will be planned at a later date to celebrate her life and legacy. Her spirit will live on in the hearts of those she touched.