Jessica Rose Kelley

July 14, 1989 – January 26, 2020

Preceded in death by her father, James Michael Kelley. She leaves behind her loving mother, Candace Kirsch Kelley; her brother Michael Kelley, (wife) Chandy, Charlotte and Mac; her sister Melissa Kelley Porterfield, (husband) Kendell, Eliyah, Ava, Kaelyn and Karissa; her brother Jeremy Kelley, (wife) Michelle, Kinsley, Caden, and Addie; her brother Jon Kelley, (wife) Ashley, Evie, and Ian; and her brother Joshua Kelley, (wife) Claire, Mollie, Lucy, Felicity and Declan.

Jessica was an answer to prayer in many ways. First for her sister who longed for support among 4 brothers, Jessica’s birth was a tremendous joy! She was born in Orlando, FL and moved to Murfreesboro, TN with her family when she was 7. She graduated from Smyrna High School and attended Paul Mitchell School of Cosmetology. Upon graduation she worked as a hair stylist where she was known for her skill, her kind heart and her beautiful smile. As her family grew, she became an aunt to 11 nieces and 4 nephews who will remember her for her amazing style and beauty. Her brothers and sisters will remember her for her strength, spunk, spice, and ability to hold her own as the baby of six. Her mother will remember her for more than this space can record. Even in her death, Jessica was an answer to countless prayers as she surrendered her life to Christ Jesus and received God’s abundant love. Our great comfort and joy is knowing this is not “good bye,” but only a temporary separation. To God be the glory! Ecclesiastes 7:1 “The day one dies is better than the day he is born!”

The family will be honoring Jessica’s life with a private ceremony. Thank you for your love, prayers and support.