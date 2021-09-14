Jesse Willard Vaughn, Jr., age 77, passed away September 8, 2021 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was born in Davidson County and a resident of Rutherford County.

Jesse was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Willard Vaughn, Sr., and Nellie Gertrude Higdon Vaughn; brothers, Melvin Lee Vaughn, Harry Ray Vaughn, Harold Gilbert Vaughn; and son, Jesse Willard Vaughn, III. He is survived by his sons, Thomas Melvin Vaughn and wife, Sherri, Casey Barton Vaughn, and wife Jenifer; sisters, Ernestine Jones, Pauline Douglas; grandchildren, Jessica Turrentine (Derrick), Nicole Davis (Greg), Meagan Titshaw (Blake) Laural Pettitt (Philip), Brandon Garrett (Trena), Bradley Vaughn, Miranda Tucker, Kelsie Vaughn, Makensie Vaughn, Jesse Nay Vaughn; and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be 11:00 AM until time of chapel service at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Jimmy Carver officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Fred Jones Jr, Freddie Wies, Jason Maynard, Eugene Boisseau, Robert Peay, Lynn Parsley, Cole Banks, and Tim Young serving as pallbearers.

