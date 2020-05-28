Jesse Willard Vaughn III, age 54 passed away May 25, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked as an electrician.

Jesse is survived by his parents, Jesse Willard Vaughn, Jr. and Martha Faye Bess Vaughn; wife, Chandra Tucker Vaughn; daughters, Jesse Tucker-Vaughn, Jessica (Derrick) Turrentine, Miranda Tucker; brothers, Tom (Sherri) Vaughn, Casey (Jennifer) Vaughn and grandchildren, Derrick, Tanner, Mikaylah and Sophie.

Visitation with the family will be 12:00 PM until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Friday, May 29, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.