OBITUARY: Jesse Aaron Golden

Jesse Aaron Golden of Christina, Tennessee, changed dwellings and left this life for another on August 16th, 2025. He was born in Bluffton, Ohio to Dale Golden and Carolyn Miller Golden. He was a brother to the late Jason and Joshua Golden and brother to his only living sister, Julia Golden. He is the grandson of the late Bobby Miller and living grandmother Elsie Miller, who’ve both had a profound impact on his life.

He was married to Amber Bond Golden for 18 years and they had a wonderful life together with their beautiful daughter, Anora Faith Golden.

Jesse attended Believers Tabernacle. He was a man of strong faith, loved God, and his family above all. He was a man of the wilderness and the great outdoors. He spent his past time hunting and fishing or you could find him in his barn, tending to his horses. He was a jokester and a fun uncle. He was wonderful with both children and animals.

A celebration of life is in place to honor our deeply loved husband, father, son, brother, grandson, son-in-law, brother-in-law, nephew, uncle and friend, Jesse Aaron Golden.

Please join our families on Friday August 22nd, 2025 at the Woodfin Memorial Chapel for visitation from 11-2 pm. HIs home-going service and remembrance gathering, will be at 2pm.

Reverend Joseph Hamid and Reverend Darren Kinzer will officiate and Jesse will be laid to rest at Millers Cemetery, following the services.

In lieu of flowers, plants only are requested and/or donations to the charity, Freedom Reigns Ranch of Tennessee, in memory of Jesse Golden.

www.woodfinchapel.com

