OBITUARY: Jerry Windell Reese

Jerry Windell Reese, age 74 of Murfreesboro died Wednesday November 26, 2025. He was born in Poplar Bluff Missouri and was the youngest of seven children. Mr. Reese was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Anderson Reese, Ruby Myrtle Harper; brothers, Jewell Reese, and Yewell Reese; sisters, Norma Guess, and Mildred Haile.

Mr. Reese is survived by his son, Keith Reese and wife Missy; daughter, Kayla Rhodes and husband Kevin; grandchildren, Ryan Ellison and wife Brooke, Ashley Stadlman and husband Michael, Jamison King and wife Skylar, Jessica Hesson, Hannah Rhodes; Great-grandchildren, Ronan, Kason, Randall, Beau; sister; Shirley Caldwell, Nondis Jordan.

Mr. Reese was member of Mircale Baptist in La Vergne now called Emmanuel Baptist Church, and Third Baptist Church in Murfreesboro. He was a veteran on the United States Army and served in the Republic of Korea. Mr. Reese study at Nashville State Technical College. He worked as an Electronics Specialist at AVCO/ Triumph till his retirement in 2014.

Visitation will be Wednesday December 3rd 10:00AM till 12:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will follow 12:00 PM. Burial will be Friday December 5th 10:00AM at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com