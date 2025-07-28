OBITUARY: Jerry Wendell ‘Joey’ Jacobs

Jerry Wendell “Joey” Jacobs, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, was called home to Heaven on the morning of July 23, 2025. He was the son of the late Jerry O. and Dorothy Ann Johns Jacobs.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Raymer Jacobs; children, Jodie (Jason) Choate, Jeanne Jacobs (Michael Peach), Jessica (Ryan) McKee, Seth Parks, Emma Parks (Cayla Knight); aunts Patsy Hillard and Frieda “Sis” Eades; grandchildren, Makenna Choate, Corbin McKee and Wyatt McKee; sisters-in-law Sherrie (John) Smith and Cathy Raymer; multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins; along with a much loving extended family with the SCRC Chapter 006 riding club.

Known for his kind spirit, adventurous heart, and deep loyalty, he brought warmth and joy to many. A lifelong native of Murfreesboro and a 1975 graduate of Oakland High, he retired after 37 years from Bridgestone where he worked at both the LaVergne, TN plant and the Lebanon, TN Distribution Center. An avid fisherman, motorcyclist, and camper, he found comfort and inspiration in the great outdoors and will be remembered for the way he embraced life. He leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and unforgettable trails both traveled and explored.

Visitation for friends and family will be Saturday, August 2, 2025, from 11:00 am until service begins at 2:00 pm at Parkway Baptist Church, 1715 Lee Victory Parkway, Smyrna, Tennessee 37167 with burial to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to either of two organizations dear to Joey: St. Jude Children’s Hospital in honor of Joey “Lighthouse” Jacobs or the Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee.

