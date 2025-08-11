OBITUARY: Jerry Wayne Smotherman

Jerry Wayne Smotherman of Christiana, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, August 8, 2025. Jerry was born on December 11, 1938, in the Midland Community to Horace Palmer and Chester Mae (Helton) Smotherman.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his brother, William “Smiley” Smotherman.

Jerry is survived by his daughter, Angela, and son-in-law, Ricky Wilkinson; brothers, Edward (Virginia) and Bobby Smotherman, plus nephews Ricky and Brian Smotherman.

During his years, Jerry worked at the US Rubber Company in Shelbyville, the Rutherford County Creamery, and Forrest Sloan Cabinet Shop before retiring from Cummins Sign Company.

Visitation will be 10:00-11:00 AM, Monday, August 11, 2025, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 11:30 AM at Whitworth Cemetery located at 9387 Link Road in Christiana with Pastor Trey Gambill officiating. Pallbearers will be Ricky Smotherman, Brian Smotherman, Jim Thompson, Donny Faulk, Buddy Gambill, and Sammy Hughes.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email