OBITUARY: Jerry W. Earp

Jerry W. Earp, age 89, passed peacefully into the presence of his Lord and Savior on March 20, 2026. A man of steadfast faith, deep love for his family, and quiet strength, Jerry leaves behind a legacy that will continue for generations.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mary Earp; his beloved wife of 46 years, Fay Primm Earp; his son, Kent Earp; his grandson, Samuel Earp; and his great-granddaughter, Adalyn Beth Earp.

He is survived by his loving wife, Janet West Earp, and his children: Keith (Sherry) Earp, Karen Webb, Kevin (Kim) Earp, Kathi (John) Hamby, Karonica (Tim) McDonald, and daughter-in-law, Lisa Earp. Jerry was a proud grandfather to 12 grandchildren, a great-grandfather to 23 great-grandchildren with one more expected in October, and a great-great-grandfather to 11. His family was his greatest joy, and he treasured every moment spent with them.

Jerry faithfully served his community and country throughout his life. He dedicated 15 years to the Tennessee National Guard and 16 years to Civil Defense, demonstrating his commitment to protecting and serving others. He worked diligently for 30 years at Jennings Tire Company before continuing his service for another 14 years with Murfreesboro City Schools, where his strong work ethic and dependability left a lasting impact.

Above all, Jerry was a man of faith and a member of Mt. Herman Baptist Church. He lived his life grounded in God’s truth, trusting in the promises of Christ and reflecting that faith through his love, humility, and generosity. He was a steady presence, a source of wisdom, and an example of what it means to walk faithfully with the Lord.

Though he will be deeply missed, his family finds comfort in the assurance of eternal life and the hope of reunion in heaven.

Visitation Sunday, March 22, 2026 from 3:00 until 7:00. Chapel service will be Monday, March 23, 2026 11:00 with Abram Edwards and Cody Turner officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery with grandsons serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

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