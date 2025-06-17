OBITUARY: Jerry Ray Williams

Jerry Ray Williams, age 74 of Murfreesboro passed away Friday June 13, 2025. He was born in Birmingham, AL and lived most of his life in Rutherford County. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Perry Henry Willliams, Ruby Neil Childers Williams; brothers, Timothy Williams, Stephen Williams; grandchildren, Shelby Grace Martin, and Ian Taylor Martin.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Delores Williams; daughters, Patsy Elizabeth Schmidt and husband Jeffery, Tina Leigh Martin and husband Brian, Susie Rae Natale and husband JR; grandchildren, Emme Grace Parish and husband Ethan, Rayley Schmidt, Maggie Rae Schmidt, Alex Hayden Martin, Gavin Reece Martin, Sofia Rose Natale; sisters, Mary Kay Perkins and husband Jim, Janice Bush.

Jerry was a dedicated deacon at Wilson Creek Primitive Baptist Church, as well as a devoted song leader, which brought him so much joy. He was a faithful member of the church for 62 years. His love for the church and its members was evident to anyone who met him. He also proudly served in the Air National Guard for 31 years, and within that time he was on active duty after 9/11. He was very proud to serve in any way that he could. After his retirement, he continued to show his love for the country by volunteering at Stones River National Battlefield.

The family of Jerry Williams is deeply saddened by his passing. He was a strong example of a husband, father, grandfather, and man of God. His faithfulness to the Lord was shown in his daily actions and relationships with others. There are no words to express our deep grief for our beloved Husband and Father. Heaven has gained a true angel that we were blessed to have walk this earth with us in his time here.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Wilson Creek Primitive Baptist Church, 7940 Nolensville Road, Arrington, TN 37014.

Visitation will be Wednesday June 18th 11:00AM until 1:00PM at Wilson Creek Primitive Baptist Church. Funeral service will be at 1:00PM at Wilson Creek Primitive Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens Wednesday June 18th 3:00PM. www.woodfinchapel.com