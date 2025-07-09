OBITUARY: Jerry Ray Smith

Jerry Ray Smith, age 85, went home to glory on July 2, 2025. He was born on May 7, 1940, in Woodbury, Tennessee, to the late Hoyte Brown (H.B.) “Brownie” Smith and Prudie Lance Smith of Woodbury, Tennessee. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Dessie Ann Smith and a brother, Franky Lynn Smith.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Diana Cook Smith. He was a devoted father to Regina (Stanley) Robinson, Joel (Patti) Smith, Salena (Larry) Davidson, and Jason (LeeVana) Smith. He was the proud grandfather of Nicole (Jeremiah) Haskin, Jordan (Kate) Robinson, Jeremy (Shelby) Smith, Marshall (Selah) Davidson, Natalie (Lance) Larkin, Erin (Reed) Pasley, Jonah and Jagger Smith. Step granddaughter Hope (Ronnie) Duncan. His great-grandchildren include Maddie and Lane Evans, Kimber and Jesse Haskin, Lilly, Riley and Harley Robinson, and Aislyn Davidson. Jerry is also survived by his brothers, Edward (Jean) Smith and Jimmy (Janice) Smith, and his sisters, Jane Hutchings and her deceased husband James, and Sue (Dwayne) McGray as well as 23 nieces and nephews.

He surrendered to preach in 1961 at the age of 21 and faithfully served as a pastor for 63 years, pastoring 11 churches throughout his ministry.

Jerry was ordained in 1965 and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Tennessee Temple Seminary in 1967 and his Master of Arts in Religious Education in 1979.

He found joy in painting, reading his Bible, and bringing laughter to children at Vacation Bible School with his beloved ventriloquist dummy, Chuck.

His legacy of faith, family, and service will continue to inspire all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, July 12, 2025, at Living Springs Baptist Church, 4559 Weakley Lane, Mt. Juliet, TN with Larry Davidson and Jason Smith officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 12, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM prior to the Celebration of Life at the church. A graveside service and burial will be held at 5:00 PM Saturday, July 12, 2025, at Blues Hill Cemetery, Blue Hill Road, McMinnville, TN 37110.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for Diana’s continued care through Venmo, or a check to a family member in memory of Jerry.

An online guestbook for the Smith family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. (615) 459-2354.