OBITUARY: Jerry Randall Hunter

Jerry Randall Hunter, age 85, of LaVergne, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, L.F. “Doc” and Lula Mae Hunter, stepdaughter, Penny Best and his beloved fur baby, Paco.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Betty Hunter of LaVergne, TN; sister, Karen (Ralph) White of Nashville, TN; brother, Lynn Hunter of Smyrna, TN; niece, Gina (Joe) Haffner of Murfreesboro, TN; nephew, Patrick White of Nashville, TN; stepdaughter, Kim (Raymond) Moss of Mt. Juliet, TN; stepsons, Noble “Chip” Best of Smyrna, TN and Mark (Teresa) Best of LaVergne, TN; numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren by marriage, and his other beloved fur babies, Precious, Lady and Dixie.

Jerry was outgoing, loved to talk with people and make jokes. He loved animals, Elvis, Diet Coke, shopping and especially loved watching the Titans, Preds and the Memphis Grizzlies games on TV with his wife Betty. He liked helping people and could be generous to a fault. He was always appreciative and never failed to thank anyone for a kind deed done to him.

The three things of upmost importance to him were his faith, family and country. He was a member of Rutherford County Baptist Church, where he served in various capacities.

Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 2:00 pm by Pastor Paul Chisgar at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 with friends and family serving as pallbearers. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

