OBITUARY: Jerry Odell Smith

Jerry Odell Smith, 76, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Friday April 18th, 2025. Born September 27th, 1948, in Huntington, West Virginia to Randall Odell Smith and Doris Ruth Brown. He is the oldest of two boys.

Jerry met his love of 59 years, Glenda, when his family moved in next to hers. They married in Barberton, Ohio on April 16th, 1966. If you know Jerry, you know he loved Glenda, from the pictures of her all over his desk.

Jerry proudly served his country in the United States Army. Having served in the Vietnam War, he continued his career for twenty-one years, retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer III (CW3).

He was a man of many hobbies. He loved working on the house and yard, watching and playing various sports, playing solitaire, playing pranks and tricks on loved ones, and watching movies and TV shows. He also enjoyed going to service World Outreach Church with his wife, Glenda.

Jerry is survived by his wife Glenda, his daughter, Tina (husband Dave), his two granddaughters, Lauren and Ashley, and his brother, Larry, as well as numerous family members, and friends who will miss him dearly.

A visitation will be held on April 28th, 2025, from 11:00am – 1:00pm at The Church of God in Murfreesboro. A service will immediately follow. Friends and family are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in memory of Jerry O. Smith.

