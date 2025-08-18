OBITUARY: Jerry M. Watson

Jerry M. Watson, age 87, passed away on Friday, August 15, 2025, at Alive Hospice Murfreesboro Campus. Jerry was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and retired from Bridgestone/Firestone Tire Company. Jerry was in the United States Army 82nd Airborne. He was a member of the Mt. Moriah Masonic Lodge #18, Murfreesboro, TN. He was an auctioneer with Durham Realty and Auction. Jerry was also an avid yard sale and gun show enthusiast.

Jerry was preceded in death by his wife Emilie Odelene Short Watson; parents, Ivy Mitchell and Ella Kate Carroll Watson; and niece Emily Wilson.

He is survived by his daughter, Jan (Lori) Watson; nieces, Debbie Honeycutt and Cindy (Lynn) Phillips; nephew, William (Danette) Short; nephew-in-law, Rick Wilson; and lots of great nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 21, 2025, at Jennings & Ayers. The chapel service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at Jennings & Ayers with Frank Lipetri officiating. Burial will follow in the Short Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

