OBITUARY: Jerry Lynn Herron

Jerry Lynn Herron passed away on November 4, 2024, at 77 years of age.

He was born in Knoxville Tennessee on June 12, 1947.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Joyce Herron and his daughters, Tina Smith (Jerry), Terry Foster, Missy Stack (Donnie), and Tammy Watkins; grandchildren, Jeremy Foster, Ashley Foster, Amanda Bromley, Christina Binhazim, Jessica Smith, Courtney Rice, Hunter Stack, Tyler Stack, Zach Watkins and Cameron Watkins; Great Grandchildren, Kamber, A.J., Nevaeh, Amiyah, J.J., Nathan, Lilly, Layla, Ruby, Bella, Beau, Arlie, Juniper, Finnley, Nick, Alexis, and Elijah.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Anna Lou Herron; brother, Carl Herron and Great Grandson, Easton.

Jerry was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of life will be announced later. https://www.simplecremationtn.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email