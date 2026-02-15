Jerry Lee “Moe” Alderson, age 82 of Bell Buckle, TN passed away peacefully on Friday, February 13, 2026.

Born on February 6, 1944, in Shelbyville, TN to the late Joel T. and Elizabeth Edwards Alderson.

Also preceded in death by his sister, Peggy Woodson.

He is survived by his son, Joel Alderson; granddaughter, Makenzie Alderson; brother, Thomas (Lucy) Alderson; nieces, Vicki (Mark) Henley; Mickey Woodson; Michelle Thompson; nephews, Johnny (Becky) Woodson; Chad Alderson; Brad Alderson; and numerous extended family members.

Graveside services will be held at Woodfin Cemetery in Fosterville, TN on Monday, February 16, 2026, at 2pm with Carter Woodruff officiating.

