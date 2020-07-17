Jerry Lee Jones, age 84, passed away Thursday, July 16, at Elmcroft Senior Living in Murfreesboro, where he had been a resident for the past seven months.

He was born in Nashville on August 7, 1935, the youngest child of Mary Belle Hessey and William L. Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Sarah Jones Batey (Jack), and Bettye Jones Barnes (Kenneth), and a niece, Karen Barnes. Jerry attended public schools in Nashville and was a 1953 graduate of Nashville Central High School. He served eight years in the Tennessee Air National Guard and attended both UT Nashville and MTSU. Jerry began his working career at The Singer Company in Nashville and transferred to the Murfreesboro Distribution Center Customer Services Department in 1957. In 1966, he was named Customer Services Manager at Aladdin Industries, and from 1989, until his retirement in 2001, served as Transportation-Store Services Director for Waldenbooks/Borders Group, Inc.

Mr. Jones was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 58 years, Shirley Farris Jones, a son, Jeffrey Keith Jones, and grandson, Jeffrey Kyle, two nieces, Susan Barnes Rankin (Ed), and Gloria Watts; two nephews, Bill Batey (JoAnn), and Steve Batey (Margaret).

Jerry loved to travel, and he and Shirley had numerous adventures out west, beginning in the early 1960’s. They enjoyed exploring 49 states, and especially appreciated the history and beauty of the National Parks, as well as Canada and Mexico, and other foreign ports of call. But no place was more special to Jerry for the last 18 years than the cabin at Hull Mountain, and he enjoyed nothing more than just sitting on the porch waiting for a deer to come by. He had a kind and loving heart for all living creatures, especially, his last dog, Chico.

Jerry was an avid Blue Raider fan, enjoying both football and basketball. But trains were both his hobby and his interest, and he enjoyed volunteer work for several years with The Tennessee Central Railroad Museum.

The family wishes to express special thanks to all of his caregivers at Elmcroft Senior Living for their love and support, along with the staff and residents for the many acts kindness and friendship.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be may to either The MTSU Blue Raider Athletic Association, P.O. Box 576 , Murfreesboro, TN 37132 or The Tennessee Central Railroad Museum, 220 Willow St., Nashville, TN 37210.

Visitation will be Saturday 11:00AM until 1:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be 2:00PM at New Beech Grove Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com