OBITUARY: Jerry Lee Gann, Sr.

Jerry Lee Gann, Sr., age 77 of LaVergne, TN, passed away Friday, December 12, 2025. He was born in Nashville, TN to the late Johnnie Lee Gann, Sr. and Maxine Moore Gann. Mr. Gann was also preceded in death by his wife, Judy Yvonne Gann, son-in-law, Steve McGriff, and brother, Roger Gann, Sr.

Mr. Gann is survived by his son, Jerry Lee Gann, Jr. and his wife Lyneen of Lebanon, TN; daughter, Tina McGriff of LaVergne, TN; brothers, Johnnie Lee Gann, Jr. of Manchester, TN, Ray Gann, Sr. of Smyrna, TN, and Gene Gann of Smyrna, TN; sister, Bertie Bess of LaVergne, TN; 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; and special friend, Candy Lovvorn. Special thanks to alive Hospice and his very loving caregiver, Rose Schoenbaum.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday, December 15, 2025, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. The funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Deacon Bill Cato officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Mr. Gann was of the Christian faith and was a retired painter.

