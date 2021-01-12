Jerry J. Lane was born July 26, 1948 and passed away January 9, 2021. He was saved early in his adult life and was a member of Franklin Road Baptist Church.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Pat Lane whom she affectionately referred to him as a Hon. He was dad to his 3 daughters: Shawn (Scott) Moore, Pamela (Roger) Nelson and Cynthia Key

He was called Papaw or JL by his 7 grandchildren and his 7 great grandchildren

Grandchildren: Great Grandchildren:

Michael Moore and wife Hannah Zoe Bradford

Britney Bradford Zachary Nelson

Taylor Moore Tyler Nelson

Cliff Nelson and wife Lanea Emma Nelson

Chad Nelson and wife Lori Anna Nelson

Ryan Nelson and wife Hannah Felicity Nelson

Haley Key Lincoln Nelson

He was brother to his precious sister Penny Lane

He was Jerry to his extended family and friends

He was preceded in death by his parents: Donald and Elaine Lane

He was a truck driver for 40 years and he PROUDLY served his country in the US Navy. If you were around him for any length of time you knew where he stood on the Bible, Family and politics. He was not shy about voicing his beliefs and opinions on those three subjects, but that is only because he cared.

After he retired he spent each day with his family, whether it be by text, phone calls, face time or visits. His family was everything to him!

All we have now are our precious Memories that we will hold dear to our hearts. We feel he left us too soon but he will live in our hearts forever

