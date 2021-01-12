Jerry J. Lane was born July 26, 1948 and passed away January 9, 2021. He was saved early in his adult life and was a member of Franklin Road Baptist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Pat Lane whom she affectionately referred to him as a Hon. He was dad to his 3 daughters: Shawn (Scott) Moore, Pamela (Roger) Nelson and Cynthia Key
He was called Papaw or JL by his 7 grandchildren and his 7 great grandchildren
Grandchildren: Great Grandchildren:
Michael Moore and wife Hannah Zoe Bradford
Britney Bradford Zachary Nelson
Taylor Moore Tyler Nelson
Cliff Nelson and wife Lanea Emma Nelson
Chad Nelson and wife Lori Anna Nelson
Ryan Nelson and wife Hannah Felicity Nelson
Haley Key Lincoln Nelson
He was brother to his precious sister Penny Lane
He was Jerry to his extended family and friends
He was preceded in death by his parents: Donald and Elaine Lane
He was a truck driver for 40 years and he PROUDLY served his country in the US Navy. If you were around him for any length of time you knew where he stood on the Bible, Family and politics. He was not shy about voicing his beliefs and opinions on those three subjects, but that is only because he cared.
After he retired he spent each day with his family, whether it be by text, phone calls, face time or visits. His family was everything to him!
All we have now are our precious Memories that we will hold dear to our hearts. We feel he left us too soon but he will live in our hearts forever
