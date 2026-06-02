Mr. Gerald “Jerry” Ward Graham, age 72, of LaVergne, TN passed away Sunday, May 31, 2026. He was born in Pineville, WV to the late Alvis Graham and Frances Lorraine Edwards Bentley. Jerry was as smart as it comes when working on tractor trailers. He could fix anything. Jerry worked as a truck driver and mechanic for Peterbilt and Parthenon Metals for many years. He had a generous heart and was willing to help anyone in need. As a result, Jerry had a large, diverse friend group who stayed in touch with him. He was truly a devoted family man who would do anything for those he loved.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Brenda Graham; sons, Jeremy Graham and Joshua Graham; grandchildren, Kalynn, Lucy, and Lathan; great grandson, Leo; siblings, Johnny Graham, Roger Graham, and Sandra Graham; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors.

The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses in the Cardiac ICU at St. Thomas West Hospital for their care of Jerry.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, June 6, 2026 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 6, 2026 at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery.

Funeral Services Provided By Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Smyrna

203 N. Lowry St., Smyrna, TN 37167

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email