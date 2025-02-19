OBITUARY: Jerry Glenn Groves, Sr.

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Jerry Glenn Groves Sr., who left us on February 15, 2025, at the age of 69 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Born in Nashville, Tennessee, Jerry was the beloved son of Billy Ray and Fanny Maye Groves. He was a cherished father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

In memory of Jerry Glenn Groves Sr a visitation will be held on Friday, February 21st, 2025 at 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Ellis Funeral Home with interment following at 2:30 PM at Rock Springs Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery in Charlotte, Tennessee.

Source: Ellis Funeral Home

More Obituaries

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email