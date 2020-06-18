Jerry Fred Shaw, age 71, of LaVergne, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. A native of Palm Beach County, FL, he was the son of the late Richard Edward Shaw Jr. and Ruth Lee Leonard Shaw. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Terry Shaw; and his brother, Ron Shaw.

He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley White Wade-Shaw; son, Glenn Shaw and his wife Erica; daughter, Kendall Washer and her husband Mitch; stepdaughter, Selena Townes and her husband Craig; sister, Trish Weeks and her husband Al; grandchildren, Ryan, Ellie Mae, Austin and Emilee; and his beloved fur babies, Lucee and Bailee.

Mr. Shaw was a member of Smyrna Church of Christ. He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and was a retired Supervisor with the United States Postal Service. He loved golfing, UT football, and playing his guitar and singing, especially at Azalea Court in Smyrna to the senior citizens. A man with a big heart, he will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 26th, at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery with military honors. Brother Aaron Tremblay and Brother Tim Lavender will officiate. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials in memory of Mr. Shaw can be made to the Smyrna Church of Christ A.F.C. Fund.