OBITUARY: Jerry Fern Alexander Sr.

Mr. Jerry Fern Alexander Sr., age 87, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, December 4, 2025. He was born in Woodlawn, AL to the late Clarence and Mindie Alexander. He is also preceded in death by his brothers Paul and Howard Alexander I.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Alta Alexander; his 6 children, Victoria McRae, Howard Alexander II and his wife Kim, Gretta Givens and her husband Eddie, Edward Alexander, Jerry Alexander Jr., and Judith Johnson; 10 grandchildren and many, many great-grandchildren.

Jerry is remembered as a loving father and husband.

Burial of cremated remains will take at Nashville National Cemetery on December 17, 2025, at 1:00 PM.

Cremation is under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro.