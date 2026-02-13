Jerry L. Downs, 85, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 11, 2026, in Woodbury, Tennessee near family and by the side of his wife, Brenda.

Born in Grayson, Georgia in 1941 and formerly of Lilburn and Snellville, Georgia, Jerry was a devoted husband, loving father, and generous provider. The youngest in a large family, Jerry grew up on a farm and would graduate from South Gwinnett High School where he also played basketball. He then served in the U.S. Army. Afterwards, he soon began a 32-plus year career with General Motors, where he advanced to a senior logistics management position. He served at GM’s Tech Center in Detroit during two separate periods. Jerry never really retired, continuing various occupations up into his seventies including managing a furniture store, and as a driver, relocating vehicles for a local dealership for what he called “walking-around” money.

The father of two sons and husband to Brenda for nearly 62 years, Jerry cared and provided for his wife until he was unable to care for himself. Jerry was known for helping others, particularly in his extended family when they needed it the most.

Jerry relied on the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ for his eternal salvation. He served at one time as a deacon at the Church on Main in Snellville where he had many caring friends. He, along with his wife, ensured that their children were brought up in the faith as well.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas “Tom” Sr. and Anna Conner Downs as well as seven siblings. He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Whitaker Downs, children, Steve Downs (wife Toni) of Murfreesboro, TN, Michael Downs (wife Carla) of Suwanee, GA, five granddaughters, and four great granddaughters, along with numerous loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, Jerry donated regularly to his church and to St. Jude Hospital.

Visitation with the Downs family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro on Saturday, February 21, 2026, from 12:00 noon until the time of a memorial service with military honors beginning at 1:00 pm CST. Internment at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church in Grayson, Georgia will be at a future date.

An online guestbook for the Downs family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email