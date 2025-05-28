OBITUARY: Jerry Damon Williams

Jerry Damon Williams, age 68 of Smyrna passed away Monday May 26, 2025, surrounded by his loving family He was a native of Nashville and was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert Williams, and Betty Mabry Williams; brother, Jason Williams.

Mr. Williams was a retired Heavy Equipment Truck Driver, He was a avid outdoorsman and loved to fish and hunt.

Mr. Williams is survived by his wife of 34 years, Ivy Williams; sons, Dustin Williams, Sterling (Cherity Copeland) Williams; grandchildren, Hayden Williams, Addison Williams, Bentley Williams, Ainsley Williams, Emory Williams; brothers, Gilbert Williams, and Todd Williams.

Visitation will be Sunday June 1st 12Noon until 2:00PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 2:00PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. www.woodfinchapel.com