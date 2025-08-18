OBITUARY: Jerry Bowen

Jerry D. Bowen, age 83 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died peacefully on Friday, August 15, 2025, at his home at the Stones River Manor surrounded by his family. He was a native of Lascassas, Tennessee and was a son of the late J.C. Bowen and Mary Belle Helton Bowen. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Will David Bowen.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Patricia Bowen; daughters, Tracey Demosi and husband Doug of Murfreesboro, and Monica Franklin and husband Andy of Sparta, Tennessee; grandchildren, Kelsie Gadbois and husband Jason, Annalise Demosi, Dominic Demosi, Melissa Crigger and husband Cory, and Brooke Hofferber and husband Nikolas; great grandchildren, Lillian, Kason, Wade, Denver, Clayton, Ellie, and Heidi; sisters, Linda Simpson and Emma Jane Davenport; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Bowen was a proud United States Army veteran and as long as he was able to attend, he was a faithful member of the Bethlehem Church of Christ where he served as a deacon and song leader. He also served on the board of The Stones River Manor. He went on to retire from the Tennessee Department of Transportation after 32 years of service.

Visitation with the Bowen family will be Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 10:00am until the time of funeral services beginning at 12:00 noon. Pastor Marc Jones will officiate, and a burial with military honors will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Mr. Bowen may be made to Stones River Manor, the Bethlehem Church of Christ, or the American Heart Association. An online guestbook is available for the Bowen family at www.woodfinchapel.com.