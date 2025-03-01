OBITUARY: Jerry Alan Yeik

Jerry Alan Yeik passed away at 60 years old on the late night of February 21st, 2025 in Antioch, Tennessee. Born on September 30th, 1964 in Joliet, IL. Jerry was a beloved son, husband, father, PopPop, brother and friend.

Jerry was the youngest of five siblings, living in Hammond, IN for about 3 years. After they returned to Antioch, he found a forever home and planted so many everlasting roots. He grew up with his aunts, uncles, and cousins, forming such a close-knit bond that they became like second parents and siblings to him.

He eventually met his loving wife Marcia, and started his own moving company J&M Yeiks Move U with her. They went on to be married for 35 wonderful years and had four children together. Jerry was an animal lover who was always remembered for having dogs around, loving and training them with care. His generous and compassionate nature was evident through the way he always made sure the ones he loved were taken care of. He loved fishing, family time, playing basketball, watching football, and country music. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Jerry is survived by his wife Marcia, siblings Joyce (Bobby), John (Suzy), Judi (Danny), his four children, Ashley (Blake), Andrew, Rachel, Erica, his two grandchildren Hayden and Cole and several nieces and nephews. Jerry is preceded in death by his grandfather Freeman, grandmother Grace, father James, his mother Barbara, stepfather Charlie, and brother Jimmy.

In Jerry’s honor, please feel free to wear yellow – his favorite color.

March 8, 2025

Visitation and fellowship 1:00 pm

Celebration of Life service 2:00 pm

Antioch First Baptist Church

2601 Una Antioch Pike

Antioch, TN 37013

As we mourn the loss of our beloved Jerry, we kindly ask that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to support the family during this incredibly difficult time. Your generosity will help us navigate through the financial challenges we now face. We are deeply grateful for your love and support during this time of loss.