Mrs. Jerleen Balentine, age 82 passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Dewey Moses and Vina Davenport Moses. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ernest A.C. Balentine; and brothers, Kenneth Moses, Joe Moses, George Earl Moses, Glenious Moses, and Bryant Moses.

She is survived by her children, Wade Balentine, Loetta Sturgill, Teresa Porter and her husband Jeff; grandchildren, Stephanie Romig and husband Ben, Chad Wilson and wife Maria, Chris McDonald and wife Emma, Lindsi Fernlund and husband Tyler, Taylor Drew and husband Stephen, Lauran Porter; great grandchildren, Braydon Fernlund, Kayla Fernlund, Layne Fernlund, Raliegh McDonald, Noelle Nafe, Cameron McDonald, Gentry Drew, Arbor Porter, Isadora Romig, Zebadiah Romig, Ava Velando Wilson; brothers, Burt Moses and wife Janet, Keith Moses and wife Karen; and many other family and friends.

Mrs. Jerleen loved crafts and sewing. She also enjoyed gardening and flowers. Being a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister was what she was most proud of. She was a loving and dedicated woman and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna from 6:00-8:00 PM. Funeral service will be Thursday, January 23rd at 11:00 AM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. 615-459-3254.