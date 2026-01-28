OBITUARY: Jeremy Johnson

Jeremy Johnson, age 40, passed away at his residence on January 27, 2026. He was a native of Manchester and a resident of Rutherford County. He owned and operated A-Duct Air Cleaning.

Jeremy was preceded in death by his parents, Author Johnson and Lila Baugh Johnson; and brother, Louis Johnson.

He is survived by sons, Trey Groves, Hunter Williams; daughters, Kerrie Anderson, Catera Groves; brother, Scotty Johnson; and sisters, Maria Davis, Kimberly Martin and Latasha Blackwell.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM until time of chapel service at 12:00 PM, February 7, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Little Hurricane Cemetery, 330 Hurricane Church Rd, Manchester.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

