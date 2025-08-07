OBITUARY: Jeremy J Pieratt

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jeremy J. Pieratt, a beloved son, brother, father, and friend, who left this world too soon on July 28, 2025, at the age of 36. Born on March 31, 1989, in Nashville, TN, Jeremy was a vibrant soul whose laughter and charm lit up the lives of everyone he encountered.

Jeremy was the cherished son of Charles J. Pieratt and the late Kathy Pieratt, who preceded him in death along with his grandfather, Charles Pieratt. He is survived by his loving father, his brothers Jake Pieratt (and his wife, Jordan) and Brandon Potts, as well as his precious daughters, Nevaeh and Paisley. He is also remembered fondly by his grandmother, Carole Pieratt, his uncles Chad Pieratt and Jack Pieratt (and his partner, Jenna), his aunt Christi Pieratt, Ferguson family, and a host of cousins and friends who held him dear.

Growing up in a close-knit family, Jeremy shared an unbreakable bond with his brothers, spending countless hours playing outside and staying active. Their childhood was filled with laughter, love, and adventure, with their father, Jay, often coaching them in basketball and baseball. Jeremy, a talented left-handed pitcher, carried the legacy of those formative years into his adult life.

Jeremy’s passion for fitness was matched only by his love for sports. He found joy in playing basketball, football, and baseball, often bringing smiles to those around him with his exuberant spirit. His undeniable charm, quick wit, and unmistakable laugh were hallmarks of his personality, leaving a lasting impression on friends and family alike. To know Jeremy was truly to love him, as he had a special gift for making others feel valued and cherished.

For many years, Jeremy dedicated himself to his work in landscape, finding fulfillment in the beauty of the outdoors. He embraced long days outside, working hard while also enjoying the simple pleasures of life, such as spending time with his family and indulging in a good meal. Jeremy’s impact on the lives of those who knew him is immeasurable.

His ability to connect with others and bring joy to every situation will be profoundly missed. His laughter will echo in the hearts of his loved ones, a comforting reminder of the light he brought into their lives.

A celebration of Jeremy’s life will be held on Saturday August 9, 2025. Visitation will be from 5 PM to 6 PM, with a service to follow at 6 PM. The event will be held at Aspen Grove Church, 274 Mallory Station Rd, Franklin, TN 37067.

As we remember Jeremy J. Pieratt, let us carry forward his legacy of love, laughter, and the importance of family. May his spirit continue to inspire us to live life to the fullest, just as he did. Rest in peace, dear Jeremy; you will be forever missed and lovingly remembered.