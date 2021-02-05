Jeremy “Big Dude” Amedee, age 33 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died Sunday, January 31, 2021.

Born in Charlotte, NC and son to Jeffrey Amedee of the Phillipines and Rhea Amedee-Motley of Smyrna, Jeremy is also survived by sister Ashley Barber (Andy), brother Jonathan Amedee (Mary Beth), nieces Avery Taylor, Olivia Seiffert, Stella Amedee, and Anna Amedee, nephews Dillon Seiffert, and Aston Barber; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Jeremy was a 2006 graduate of Siegel High School where he was an accomplished member of the football team. He was a talented musician, a loving, caring son, brother, and uncle, and a wonderful friend to all. He had a passion for music and football (Geaux Tigers Geaux!), but what he loved the most was spending time with family and friends. To his nieces and nephews, he will always be remembered as “Cool Uncle Jeremy.” He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Visitation with the Amedee family will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held in Jeremy’s honor at 4:00 p.m. Services to be performed at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro, with Reverend Ryan Sanford officiating.

Memorials in memory of Jeremy can be made to Guitars 4 Gifts http://www.guitars4gifts.org/