Jeremie “2 Tone” Dotson

A son, a brother, a father, a friend.

Jeremie Ray Dotson (50) was born on October 15th, 1975 in Nashville, TN and passed away on March 23rd, 2026 leaving behind his parents: William and Sheila Dotson, brothers: Dewayne and Bradley Dotson, and children: Kelsey, Tyler, Makenzi, Diamond, and preceded in death by daughter: Brianna Dotson.

Jeremie AKA “2 Tone” or “Tone” was a proud man who was very passionate about all things art- whether it be music, poetry, or sketching. He was one of the most creative souls out there, always playing around with ideas, always writing music and poetry, always doodling. Sitting still for too long was never something he was good at. He could always put a smile on your face and was so quick-witted. He was “a trip”, if you will- so unserious about most things. There are several memories that many hold dear that include Jeremie. He will be greatly missed and forever loved.

“We can’t become what we need to be by remaining what we are.” -2 Tone

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This obituary was published by Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services LLC – Smyrna.

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