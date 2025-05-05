OBITUARY: Jeremiah Mayuku

Mr. Jeremiah Gracia Mayuku, age 14, of Smyrna, TN passed away Monday, April 28, 2025. He was born in Richmond, VA to Guylain Mayuku and Amandine Katera. Jeremiah was in 9th grade at Stewarts Creek High School and attended Bethel Community Church with his family. He was an avid artist drawing cartoons and anime.

Jeremiah is survived by his parents, Guylain Mayuku and Amandine Katera; grandfather, Jean-Marie Katera; aunts and uncles, Candy McKay and her husband Romaine, Natacha Katera and her husband Gnande, Gracia Katera, Ravilie Katera, and Michel Mayuku; and several cousins and friends.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, May 17, 2025 from 10:00am until 12:00noon at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 17, 2025 at 12:00noon at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery.