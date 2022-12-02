OBITUARY: Jennye Mae Graham

Jennye Mae Graham of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, she was 86 years old.

She was born in Murfreesboro but lived most of her life in Smyrna.

Mrs. Graham was preceded in death by her husband, George Graham; son Barry Graham; parents, Benie Hugh Hewgley and Mildred Irene Todd Hewgley; brothers Michael Hewgley and John Hewgley; sister Joyce Johnson

She had a generous spirit, always taking care of others. She loved her friends and family and was a dedicated Christian. She was a long-time member of Jefferson Pike Church of Christ in La Vergne and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her children; George Eugene “Gene” Graham, Jr and wife Linda, Donna Adkins and husband Tony, Thomas Jay Graham, Jennifer Graham Ramsey; grandchildren; Michael David Graham, Jordan Borders, Shawn Adkins and wife Nichole, Aimee Adkins, Melinda Deakins and husband Chris, Chris Graham and wife Amber, and Meghan Ramsey; great-grandchildren; Ryan and Cole Graham, Hailey and Colton Deakins, Aiden, Eli, and Owen Adkins, Rayne Graham, and Freddie Warrick; sisters, Janie Miller and husband Eugene, Faye Culver; brother; Howard Hewgley and wife Marlene.

In lieu of flowers please make donations, to help with funeral expenses at 615-893-5151.

Visitation will be Saturday, December 3rd, from 10:00 AM until 12 Noon, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be at 12 Noon at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Bro. Jimmy Carver will officiate. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/