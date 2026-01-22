OBITUARY: Jennifer Warner

Jennifer Stevens Warner, age 64, passed away Friday, January 16, 2026. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Stevens; mother, Joann Stevens; and brother, Matthew Stevens. She is survived by her daughter, Kelsey Warner; sisters, Becky Mills and Melanie Hesson (Jerry); niece, Katherine Marshall-Mills (Quanisha); and nephews, Chris Hesson and Samuel Hesson.

Jennifer was a devout Christian and member of Northminster Presbyterian Church. A proud graduate of Middle Tennessee State University, she earned her bachelor’s degree in home economics and was honored as a Miss MTSU Runner Up. She was a talented musician who enjoyed playing the cello, violin, and piano. She also found joy in working puzzles, reading, antiquing, and spending time with her family, friends, and beloved cats.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.