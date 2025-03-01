OBITUARY: Jennifer Renee Nichols Miller

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Jennifer Renee Nichols Miller, of Murfreesboro, TN, on January 31, 2025.

Jennifer was born on September 4, 1982, in Hinsdale, IL, to Sandra Marie Baker Nichols and DeWayne Neal Nichols. Jennifer moved to Tennessee in 1987, where she attended Page High School in Williamson County, TN. She spent many years working in the insurance industry, where she was known for her dedication, organizational skills, and an ever-present, infectious smile.

Jennifer was a vibrant soul-fun-loving, upbeat, and always the first to share a laugh or brighten someone’s day. Her sense of humor was unmatched, and her free-spirited nature made her a friend to everyone she met. She had a deep love for animals and was a devoted animal advocate. Her grandfather, aka Papa had become her best friend and made sure they were together quite often.

Jennifer was affectionately known by many nicknames, but the one she gave herself was the most endearing: GiGi Bob. She lovingly gave each of her nieces and nephews similar nicknames-Kora Bob Alladin, Charming Charlie, Grace Hopper, and Katie Bug-adding a personal touch of joy to their lives.

Jennifer was a fiercely loyal and protective big sister, always guiding her siblings with love and care. Her family was everything to her, and she cultivated a tight-knit circle of loved ones who were blessed to know her. Her passing leaves a tremendous void in the hearts of all who knew her, but her love and laughter will live on in the memories she leaves behind.

Jennifer is survived by her beloved husband, Robert Miller; her children, Dedrick Nichols and Daelyn Miller; her grandfather, John T. Baker and Linda; her mother, Sandra M. Frantz; her siblings, Amanda Nichols and Dusty Polk, Anthony and Jodi Nichols, Ashley Nichols and Charles Wildrick; her nieces and nephews, Kora Nichols, Charlie Wildrick, Grace Nichols, and Kathryn Nichols; her aunts and uncles, Leann and Robert Danko and her uncle Bradley Baker, Linda Nichols, along with many cousins and a large extended family.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Michaeline B. Baker, Aunt Brenda and Uncle Brian and her father, DeWayne Neal Nichols.

Cremation services were provided by Smith Family Funeral & Cremation Services in Murfreesboro, TN.