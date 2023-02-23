OBITUARY: Jennifer Raelynn Patrick

Jennifer Raelynn Patrick, age 46 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

She was a native of Ft. Pierce Florida and had lived in Lawrenceburg, TN for many years before moving to Murfreesboro.

Jennifer was a Christian and lived an adventurous life and loved to travel.

Jennifer is survived by her son, Greyson Wimmer; parents, Robert and Sandra Cribbs Patrick; sisters, Melissa Mathieson and husband David, Heather Rodgers and husband Travis, Amie Thompson and husband Max, Jessica Dockey and husband Chris, Emily Patrick; brothers, Rob Roberts and wife Tara, Ryan Roberts and wife Mandi, Nathan Patrick and Liz Cohen; Greyson father, Stephen Wimmer. Several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.

A private family service will be held at a later date. www.woodfinchapel.com

