OBITUARY: Jennifer Jean Jordan-Henley

Jennifer Jean Jordan-Henley passed away following a short illness on August 20, 2024. Jennifer lived largely in Middle and East Tennessee.

Born in the “Blizzard of 51” to Edwin J. and Velma Cox Jordan, Jennifer was a descendant of one of the first families of Tennessee, dating her roots to 1795-96 on the border of what would become Williamson and Rutherford Counties.

She attended Campus School, Central High School, and Draughon’s Business College. After traveling and working for a few years, she returned to Middle Tennessee State University, where she completed her Master’s Degree in English in 1988. While a student there, she met her husband, Terry, and they married in 1985.

Upon completing their degrees, the couple moved to Knoxville, where Jennifer’s love of literature and writing led her to become the Writing Center Director at the Oak Ridge campus of Roane State Community College. She was instrumental in developing the Center’s focus and direction, creating and then publishing methods of online tutoring before it became common, in the early 90s. As a result, she was recognized by the MTSU Magazine and the Tennessee Board of Regents, receiving the Distance Education and Innovation Award for Outstanding Service.

She went on to create an Online Writing Lab which also won national awards, and she developed one of the first online courses in Tennessee. Eventually, she left the Center to teach full time and considered her career rewarding. Her favorite classroom pastime was to connect early American history to American literature, and to convince her students of the importance of writing. She retired in 2017.

Jenny loved to garden, travel, and read, and she enjoyed genealogy and quilt making, along with other hobbies and friendships dating back to her Campus School years.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Terry; her brother Jeff Jordan and sister-in-law Daune Jordan; her beloved niece Renee Bolden and her husband Quentin; her beloved niece Gina Dixon and her husband David; her grand-niece Alicia May Villines, her husband Michael and their children Skyler and Matthew; her grand-niece Ashley Elkins; and her grand-nephew Jake Bolden, his wife Ebby and their precious Jasper.

Those who wish to honor her life with a memorial are encouraged to donate funds in lieu of flowers.

In Murfreesboro, please donate to the MTSU Honor’s College, or make a donation for books to the Linebaugh Library.

In East Tennessee, please donate to the Jennifer Jordan-Henley Award for Learning Center Excellence at Roane State Community College (address: Roane State Community College Foundation Office, 276 Patton Lane, Harriman, TN 37748).

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 5th, 2024 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, with a service of remembrance following at 6:00 pm.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

