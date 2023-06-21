OBITUARY: Jennie Jo Shoemake Lasater

Jennie Jo Shoemake Lasater, age 90, peacefully passed from this life on June 18, 2023 at Stones River Manor in Murfreesboro, TN where she had resided since 2019.

Mrs. Lasater was born October 9, 1932 in South Pittsburg and lived most of her life in Marion County, TN.

She graduated from South Pittsburg High School in 1950 and attended Draughon’s Business College before beginning her 28 year career with the TVA. She was a member of the Episcopal Christ Church in South Pittsburg.

Jennie was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Joe B. Lasater; parents, George W. Shoemake and Mary Blevins Shoemake; brothers, George W. Shoemake, Jr. and Walter Lee Shoemake; and sisters, Linda Sue Shoemake and Lillie Mae Alford.

She is survived by niece, Mary Jo Roberson of Tampa, FL; nephews, George Robert Alford (Debbie) of Franklin, TN and William C. Alford (Karen) of Murfreesboro, TN; great-nephews, Jerome Eddlemon, Jason Eddlemon and Cory Alford (Heather).

Visitation for family and friends will be held at Rogers Funeral Home in Jasper, TN, Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 10:30 AM-12:30 PM. A private graveside service and burial will be in Sequatchie Valley Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of your choice.

Our family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the wonderful nurses and staff in the Advanced Care Unit at Stones River Manor for their loving care of our Aunt Jennie.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/