OBITUARY: Jennie Angeline Warren

Jennie Warren was born May 1, 1948 to Douglas Arnold and Lorraine Coleman Arnold passed away April 12, 2025.

She grew up in Centerville, TN and attended elementary school and high school there. She graduated from MTSU with a degree in history. She worked in retail at Castner-Knott, and later Dillards, then retired from Dept. of Human Services of Tennessee.

She is preceded in death by her husband James Warren of Murfreesboro, Tn.

She is survived by sister Rebecca Grainger, nephew Douglas Grainger and wife Abby and their children James and Sam all of Sparta Tn. and also by special friends Paul and Tricia Helton of Murfreesboro.

She enjoyed working in her yard and planting flowering trees and shrubs so that she could enjoy the blooms every spring.

The family extends a special thank you to the wonderful nurses and doctors of the critical care unit at Ascension St. Thomas in Murfreesboro for their compassionate care during her final days. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

There will be a graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro, Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at 1pm.

In lieu of flowers, family ask that you make a donation to your local humane society.