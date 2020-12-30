Jeffrey Robert Martz, age 67of Smyrna, TN passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020. He was born in Lima, OH to the late Robert G. Martz and Barbara Ann Jones Martz. He is survived by his longtime significant other, Joyce Holt; children, Bethany Seals and husband Jay, and Bret Martz and wife Michaela and her children, Michael Fetscher and Elizabeth Fetscher; grandson, Elijah Seals; sister, Tanya Ketcham and husband Mike; and nephews, Craig Ketcham and wife Kim and Nick Ketcham and wife Sibyl.

Mr. Martz was an avid fan of the University of Tennessee and all things sports related. He never took anything too seriously, and always approached things with a genuine, fun-loving attitude. He loved spending time with his family, and was most proud of the title “Grandpa.”

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 9:30AM to 11:30AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro. Graveside service will be Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 12:00PM at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.