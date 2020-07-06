Jeffrey Alan Rice, age 48 of Smyrna, TN, gone in search of his Heavenly Peace on Saturday, June 27, 2020. He was native of Rutherford County, born on May 14, 1972. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his father, James H. Rice; brothers, Ronnie Rice and James Mark Rice; step-father, Carl “Red” Pennington; step-brother Donald Ray Pennington; and step-sister, Faye Marie Brewer.

Jeffrey is survived by his mother, Jean Rice Pennington of Smyrna, TN; son, Jeffery James Rice of Tulsa, OK; daughter, Lacey Rice House of Cottondale, AL; sister, Debbie Rice Grant of Smyrna, TN; brother, Gary Scott Rice of Smyrna, TN; several nephews and nieces.

Graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Mapleview Cemetery with Rev. Edgar Boles officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery.

An online guestbook for the Rice family is available at www.woodinchapel.com.

Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. 615-459-3254.