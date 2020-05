Jeffrey Alan Mahacek, age 56, of LaVergne passed away May 22, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his father, Louis William Mahacek. He is survived by his mother, Joan Mahacek; his sons, Alan Mahacek, Tyler Mahacek, and Donovan Green; grandchildren, Evan, Darius, Ariel, Ashton, Bailey, Eli, and T.J.; and a brother, Cary Mahacek.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

Go Chiefs!