Mr. Jeffery Edwards passed away at his residence on Sunday, April 10, 2022, he was 38 years old.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked with concrete flooring.

Jeffery was preceded in death by his father, Frankie Edwards.

He is survived by his mother, Frances (Jerry) Robinson; sons, Trey, Bryson, Reese, and Jackson; daughter, Ali; brothers, Frankie Edwards, Jr., Steven Robinson, Christopher Robinson; sisters, Jennifer (Lee) Hawn, Kristy Robinson, and Lori Robinson.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Monday, April 18, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

