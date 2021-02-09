Home Obituaries OBITUARY: Jeff Cox OBITUARY: Jeff Cox By Rutherford Source - February 9, 2021 Jeff Cox, age 49, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 at his home in Murfreesboro. He is preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Cox. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Obituaries OBITUARY: Timothy George Albert Obituaries OBITUARY: Robert Ransom Huddleston, Jr. Obituaries OBITUARY: Timothy Alexander LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Recent Articles RCS Virtual Teacher Recruitment Fair Set for April 10 February 9, 2021 MTSU Celebrates Black History Month With Virtual Events February 8, 2021 In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week February 7, 2021 BBB Warning: Posting About Your COVID-19 Vaccine? Do it Safely February 7, 2021 Murfreesboro Police Investigating Fatal Shooting on Ewing Blvd February 6, 2021