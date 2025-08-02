OBITUARY: Jeanne Marie Maynard

Jeanne Marie “Martin” Maynard, age 84, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. A native of West Warwick, Rhode Island and she was the daughter of the late Roderick Martin and Lorette Parenteau Martin. Also, the stepdaughter to the late Albert Martin. Mrs. Maynard was proceeded in death by her late husband, Jean R. “Bubba” Maynard and her sister, Claire M. “Martin” Achey.

She is survived by sister, Doris Y. “Martin” Swanson; Daughters, Denise Bove and her husband Vincent Bove, Suzette Bergeron and her husband Robert Bergeron, Monique Bass and her husband Lawrence Bass, Nichole Kuzia and her husband Mark Kuzia; Grandchildren Jason Bergeron, Joshua Bergeron, Andrew Bass, Matthew Bass, and Patrick Kuzia.

Mrs. Maynard was a devote Catholic and long-standing member of St. John and Paul’s Church in Coventry, Rhode Island. She was also a long-time employee of Kent Hospital in Warwick, Rhode Island. Mrs. Maynard was well known for her friendly smiles, warm hugs, and her love of cooking and baking. She was a loving Wife, Mother, and devoted Grandmother who will be greatly missed by her family.

A graveside service will be held 10:00am on Monday, August 4, 2025, at Mapleview Cemetery, Smyrna.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or online, https://www.stjude.org/give.html#money.

