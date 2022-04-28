Jeanne Darlene Collard, age 53 of Murfreesboro, died Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at St. Thomas Rutherford hospital.

Survivors include her husband of 16 years, John Collard; her mother, Georgette Simmons of Lebanon; sister, Jade Bowman and husband Casey; and brothers, Jere T. Parkhurst and wife Anne, Daniel Parkhurst and wife Beka, and Major Parkhurst; and a host of other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Jere Parkhurst.

Jeanne was a loving wife and John’s best friend. She was a special joy to her mother, loved by her sister and brother, and a loving aunt to everyone. She was loved by everyone who met her. She had the most generous heart and gave to complete strangers. No words can describe the warm memories, pride and gratitude felt by her family and friends and they loved her more than anything.

Visitation will be 10:00 am until 12:30 pm Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A funeral mass will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church with Fr. John Sims Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Collard family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/