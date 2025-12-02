OBITUARY: Jeanine Lasseter

Jeanine Ellen Lasseter, age 64, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Thursday, November 27, 2025. She was a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro and a daughter of the late Sam Buchanan and Roberta Sansing Lasseter. Jeanine was a 1979 graduate of Riverdale High School and 1984 graduate of MTSU with a bachelor’s degree in marketing. Jeanine made a name for herself in the construction industry as the owner and operator of Cabinets Plus Design. She had a vibrant personality and never passed up an opportunity to have fun. Jeanine was an avid University of Tennessee football fan. She was an excellent cook and loved putting on a spread for her family and friends. Jeanine loved to travel to Europe. The beach was her happy place where she would search for shells with her niece.

Jeanine is survived by her sister, Layte Fann and her husband Randy; niece, Samantha Lasseter Fann; cousins who were more like siblings, Trent Sansing and Lori Sansing; and a host of friends who she loved dearly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her nephew, Hunter Buchanan Fann.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, December 4, 2025 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will take place Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 1:30pm at Evergreen Cemetery.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St, Nashville, TN 37203 in memory of Jeanine.