OBITUARY: Jeane T. York

Jeane T. York, age 93, passed away at her residence in Antioch, Monday, August 11, 2025. She was born in Nashville and attended the Tusculum Church of Christ. While living in Rutherford County, she attended Leanna Church of Christ and worked at Mid-South Sewing.

Jeane was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny Dorris Townes and Mildred Russell Townes; husband, James S. York; son, Richard T. York; and daughter, Brenda L. York.

She is survived by her son, James (Janet) York; grandchildren, Dawn Gwin, Lisa (Ozzy) McClendon, Leslie York; and great-grandson, James Glen McClendon.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 12:00 PM, Saturday, August 16, 2025, at Tusculum Church of Christ, 6117 Nolensville, TN 37211, with Harvey Hearn officiating. Burial will follow at 1:30 PM at Woodlawn Memorial Park, 660 Thompson Lane, Nashville, TN 37204. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Inner City Ministries, 1000 Apex St, Nashville, TN 37206.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com. Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email